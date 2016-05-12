advertisement
Starting Monday, you’ll be able to buy shares in startups through crowdfunding sites

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

As of Monday, startups can sell up to $1 million in shares to everyday investors through approved brokers and crowdfunding sites, thanks to the JOBS Act, a 2012 law that Sarah Kessler covered for Fast Company here.

Crowdfunding portal IndieGogo says it plans to let startups offer securities starting later this year, and investor portal AngelList is working with Republic.co on its own such site. Kickstarter, on the other hand, has no plans to offer securities as funder rewards, reports the Wall Street Journal.

