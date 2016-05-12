Paddle8 merges with Auctionata, Germany’s leading online auction house

Paddle8, the “starter auction house” coaxing affluent millennials into the world of fine art collecting, today announced that it has merged with Auctionata, an online auctioneer focused on vintage cars, watches, wine, and other luxury goods.

Paddle8, founded in 2010, has raised $44 million in funding. Auctionata, founded in 2012, has raised $88 million. The combined company will operate Auctionata and Paddle8 as separate brands. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

