The Amazon vs. Walmart delivery war is on

Walmart—the world’s biggest retailer by sales—is now testing two-day shipping , through an upgrade to its aptly-named shipping service, ShippingPass . Here’s how it stacks up against Amazon Prime:

ShippingPass:

• $49/year

• Unlimited 2-day shipping (invite-only, for now)

Prime:

• $99/year (but you can also subscribe monthly)

• Unlimited 2-day shipping (and even 2 hour delivery, in some places)

• Streaming Transparent (and countless other TV shows, movies, and music)

• Six free months of the Washington Post

• Coming up: a YouTube-style video service (with Prime-exclusive content)

Hm.