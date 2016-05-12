The Amazon vs. Walmart delivery war is on

Walmart—the world’s biggest retailer by sales—is now testing two-day shipping, through an upgrade to its aptly-named shipping service, ShippingPass. Here’s how it stacks up against Amazon Prime:
ShippingPass:
• $49/year
• Unlimited 2-day shipping (invite-only, for now)
Prime:
• $99/year (but you can also subscribe monthly)
• Unlimited 2-day shipping (and even 2 hour delivery, in some places)
• Streaming Transparent (and countless other TV shows, movies, and music)
• Six free months of the Washington Post
• Coming up: a YouTube-style video service (with Prime-exclusive content)
Hm.