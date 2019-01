• Theranos COO and president Sunny Balwani has stepped down , amid ongoing investigations over the accuracy of its technology.

• As previously reported, Google is working on a competitor to Amazon Echo that is code-named “Chirp” internally, according to Recode.

• Lyft is offering $27 million to settle a class-action suit brought by 163,000 California drivers who seek to be classified as employees.

• Apple is not giving up music downloads just yet, despite rumors to the contrary.