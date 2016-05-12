Apple says it is unable to retrieve data from iPhone of Florida boy missing at sea

The phone was handed over to Apple last month upon agreement of the family in hopes the company’s engineers could extract data from it. But after examination of the iPhone Apple informed one of the missing boy’s family lawyer that it was unable to do so, reports the Sun-Sentinel. Apple has now offered to turn the phone over to outside retrieval experts who may be able to extract data from the device. On March 18th the iPhone of one of the two boys who went missing at sea was found heavily water damaged in a locked box on their small boat by a Norwegian supply vessel off the coast of Bermuda.