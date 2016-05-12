Watch live as the Solar Impulse 2 continues its round the world trip

The piloted experimental solar aircraft continues on its journey today to fly around the world using only clean energy, reports Phys.org. It will take off from Phoenix at 3:00 am and make a 17 hour and 50 minute flight to Tulsa, Oklahoma. From Tulsa it will fly to New York where it will then fly to Europe and the Middle East, where it will complete its circumnavigation of the globe when it lands back in its original departure point of Abu Dhabi. You can check out the video below to watch the current leg of its historic journey.