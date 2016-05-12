World Health Organization says 80% of the world’s cities have bad air

That’s based on a study that compared data collected from 795 cities in 67 countries between 2008 and 2013 , reports Phys.org . WHO says the bad air quality increases the risk of life threatening illnesses including lung cancer, asthma, and stroke. Among the report’s other findings:

• Urban residents in poor countries are the worst affected, with 98% of the cities in low- and middle-income countries having air quality that fails to meet WHO standards

• In wealthier countries, 56% of the cities have air quality that fails to meet WHO standards

• The study found air quality improving in richer regions like Europe and North America and deteriorating in the Middle East and southeast Asia

• In a sampling of mega cities, New Delhi was the most polluted, followed by Cairo and Dhaka

• In Europe, Rome had worse air than Berlin, London, and Madrid