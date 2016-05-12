Apple says it will not stop selling music downloads

The company’s rep Tom Neumayr denied rumors that Apple would stop selling à la carte music downloads in favor of going all-streaming in the next two years, telling Recode such reports were “not true.” Apple took the rare step of responding to the speculation after Digital Music News posted a story yesterday claiming Apple “is now preparing to completely terminate music download offerings on the iTunes Store, with an aggressive, two-year termination timetable actively being considered and gaining favor.” The report reportedly came from sources “with close and active business relationships with Apple.”