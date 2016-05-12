advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Apple says it will not stop selling music downloads

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company’s rep Tom Neumayr denied rumors that Apple would stop selling à la carte music downloads in favor of going all-streaming in the next two years, telling Recode such reports were “not true.” Apple took the rare step of responding to the speculation after Digital Music News posted a story yesterday claiming Apple “is now preparing to completely terminate music download offerings on the iTunes Store, with an aggressive, two-year termination timetable actively being considered and gaining favor.” The report reportedly came from sources “with close and active business relationships with Apple.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life