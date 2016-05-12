Lyft is offering California drivers a new deal to settle lawsuit

The case was brought by drivers who want to be treated as employees and not contractors. Lyft originally offered the 163,000 drivers $12.5 million to settle the suit but the judge rejected that as too small. Now Lyft has upped the offer to $27 million, reports Bloomberg. If the judge agrees:
• The overall average payout per driver would be $141.98
• The 88,000 drivers who worked less than 30 hours would get no more than $42
• The 80 who drove more than 2,000 hours would get at least $5,556
• Lyft can still “deactivate” drivers but only for specific reasons and not just “any reason”
• Lyft will also pay fees stemming from arbitration claims
• Drivers would still be considered contractors and not employees