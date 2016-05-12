advertisement
Lyft is offering California drivers a new deal to settle lawsuit

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The case was brought by drivers who want to be treated as employees and not contractors. Lyft originally offered the 163,000 drivers $12.5 million to settle the suit but the judge rejected that as too small. Now Lyft has upped the offer to $27 million, reports Bloomberg. If the judge agrees:

• The overall average payout per driver would be $141.98

• The 88,000 drivers who worked less than 30 hours would get no more than $42

• The 80 who drove more than 2,000 hours would get at least $5,556

• Lyft can still “deactivate” drivers but only for specific reasons and not just “any reason”

• Lyft will also pay fees stemming from arbitration claims

• Drivers would still be considered contractors and not employees

