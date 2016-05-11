Bloomberg: The Republican Party is no longer the party of business

According to Reuters’ hedge fund reporter Laurence Delavingne, the former New York mayor and lapsed Republican added at Las Vegas’ SALT Conference that instead of supporting business the GOP is today better aligned with unions—like police unions—even more so than the modern Democratic party, leaving the GOP to bear little resemblance to the Republicanism of old.
.@MikeBloomberg: "republican party is no longer the party of business" – party of unions, eg police, construction #SALT2016
— Lawrence Delevingne (@ldelevingne) May 12, 2016