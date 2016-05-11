Sears CEO says getting company back on track as tough as closing Guantanamo

Sears CEO Edward Lampert says getting the company on track financially has been about as easy as President Barack Obama’s push to close the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Bloomberg reports .

“Our focus right now is to show people that we can get this company back to profitability,” Lampert said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting. The company, which merged with Kmart in 2005, has lost $8.2 billion since 2012. Lampert told Bloomberg he plans to close stores “more aggressively” to stem the losses.