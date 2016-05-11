advertisement
Say goodbye to Sunrise, as the sun sets on Microsoft’s beloved calendar app

By David Holmes1 minute Read

Last year, Microsoft acquired the calendar app for a reported $100 million. Now, 15 months later, the entire Sunrise team has been reassigned to work on Microsoft’s legacy product Outlook. Meanwhile, the sun will officially go down on Sunrise at the end of the summer. It’s a bit sad and poetic even, no?

