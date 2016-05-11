Ex-BuzzFeed execs team up to offer content directly through Facebook Live

Early BuzzFeed employees Melissa Rosenthal and Jon Steinberg are working together again at Cheddar, a millennial-focused video startup delivering a daily live finance show on Facebook Live, Mashable reports.
In addition to the free Facebook Live show, Cheddar is offering paid subscription programming through Vimeo and is exploring options for other platforms, too. “Cheddar is for people in their 20s and 30s, who don’t have cable TV and don’t want cable TV,” Steinberg, the company’s CEO, wrote in a blog post last month.