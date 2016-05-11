advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

JPMorgan Chase doesn’t want your kid to go to college (you should really read the rest of this post for context, though)

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

Four year college degrees shouldn’t be the only option that kids learn about in school, argues a group of economists and employers that include JPMorgan Chase. The company has started a $75 million program to design and deliver career-focused education in high schools and community colleges. Though skills-oriented schools are sometimes presented as a last resort, the company argues, they prepare students for growing occupations such as radiology and phlebotomy technicians and mechanical maintenance workers.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life