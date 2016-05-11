How to use Tinder like an investigative reporter

A reporter for nonprofit investigative journalism outfit ProPublica is sharing investigative tips for Tinder users.
Hints include using Google image search to try to suss out potential dates’ identities, searching LinkedIn to verify the jobs they list on their profiles, and casually eliciting more searchable data through conversation.
It’s part of an ongoing column by (happily married) reporter T. Christian Miller on investigative tips for daily life. He writes that he’ll be back next week with a second installment of Tinder tips.