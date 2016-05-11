Y Combinator is offering $20K in a pitch competition—but you have to be able to understand Snapchat

The program is the brainchild of Y Combinator partner and Twitch.tv cofounder Justin Kan, who has previously received pitches from companies through the platform, Bloomberg reports.

From Kan’s blog:

How will this work? Companies will apply for the competition. We will select a group of finalists to take over my Snapchat channel. Each company will pitch us and my Snapfam through a series of Stories. We will give feedback on the pitches and once all of the takeovers are complete, we will ask the community to vote for their favorite startup. Since we are investing our money, we will be making the final decision on the winner, but it’s always good to know what people are thinking.