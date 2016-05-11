advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Here’s the best thing about Instagram’s new icon

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Earlier today, my colleague Cliff Kuang wrote about Instagram’s new, more stylized icon, which is getting mixed reviews from Instagram users:

Me, I like the new look—and one thing about it I find particularly meaningful. As non-obsessives probably don’t remember, the original Instagram icon (which was designed by cofounder Kevin Systrom) was a very literal rendition of a Polaroid OneStep camera, complete with a rainbow sticker, which the company kept as an element even when it redesigned the icon to evoke Polaroid less explicitly.

Here are a real OneStep and the icon it inspired:

Polaroid’s rainbow, which was created by a wonderful designer named Paul Giambarba, was once a signature part of its identity. For Instagram to hold onto it forever would have been cheesy. But what the company decided to do—turn the rainbow into a background effect which looks nothing like Giambarba’s stripes—strikes me as an original, elegant, and respectful way to retain a dash of Polaroid-inspired heritage. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life