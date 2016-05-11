Trump  doesn’t plan to release tax returns before election

Donald Trump has said he doesn’t expect to release his tax returns before the November presidential election, Bloomberg reports . That would create an “an unprecedented level of secrecy” around his finances, Joseph Thorndike, the director of the Tax History Project at Tax Analysts , told Bloomberg.

Every nominee since Jimmy Carter has released at least one return, and Richard Nixon even did so while under an Internal Revenue Service audit—a reason previously cited by Trump for not releasing his returns, Thorndike told the outlet.