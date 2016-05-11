Amid lawsuits, Honest Company claims it just had its best quarter ever

The consumer goods company founded by Jessica Alba has been facing lawsuits for alleged deceptive marketing and mislabeling of its products. But during a discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt today, Honest’s chief marketing officer Chris Thorne claimed that the first quarter of 2016 was its “strongest quarter” and that April was “our strongest month ever.”

Things got a little testy when Alba was asked about how she has marketed the products by describing a link between environmental products and allergies, when there is little scientific basis for that connection. “We never used it in marketing materials,” Alba claimed, saying that she has relied on her personal story of suffering terrible allergies as a child.