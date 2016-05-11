advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Chelsea Handler’s new talk show hits Netflix today at 3pm ET

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

When we spoke to Handler for Fast Company‘s May cover story, she said the talk show—which streams new episodes on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays—would be a hodgepodge of topical discussions, special guests, and documentary-style vignettes. 

From our profile: 

[Chelsea] will feature interviews with a variety of guests about often touchy topics: “abortion, parenthood, the electoral college . . .” she says, by way of examples, plus a regular dose of Handler’s bawdy, transgressive humor. It will feature taped field reports—mini versions of the four hour-plus Chelsea Does documentaries that debuted on Netflix back in January. There will be a live audience and lots of wild-card elements; earlier in the day, Handler held auditions for a child correspondent (“I’m looking for a 10-year-old with attitude,” she says). 

Get ready for Chelsea by reading our cover story

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life