Prince inspires Minnesota legislators to propose controversial publicity law

A proposed Minnesota law inspired by Prince would give survivors greater control over the name and likeness of Minnesotans after their death. The Prince Act—short for Personal Rights in Names Can Endure—would apply retroactively to cover the Purple One, CNN reports .

But free speech groups, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, warn the law could be too far-reaching, giving survivors the ability to curb discussion of deceased celebrities or prevent musicians from advertising they’re playing Prince cover songs.

“It’s so broad that it would possibly ban itself,” author and activist Cory Doctorow writes at BoingBoing.

[Photo: via Wikipedia]