LAPD testing Tesla Model S for “high-pursuit” vehicle

The Los Angeles Police Department is working with Tesla to test a Model S P85D as a “high-pursuit” police car, Electrek reports. The department has two of the vehicles for testing, but has said it likely wouldn’t deploy them too widely for another three to five years, due to price concerns and the limited number of charging stations.
The department is also testing an electric BMW i and has 23 electric scooters and 3 electric motorcycles being used by officers, Mayor Eric Garcetti said in September.
