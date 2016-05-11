Women tend to be better investors. So why is there a gender gap in investing?

Because most investment tools cater to men, according to Wall Street veteran Sallie Krawcheck. That’s why she founded Ellevest , a digital investment platform tailored to women’s needs .

Financial advising is dominated by men—on both sides of the table—which Krawcheck says results in missed opportunities for women, both financial and otherwise. “The gender investing gap costs women hundreds of thousands, in some cases, millions of dollars,” Krawcheck told Fast Company.

All this means that Ellevest isn’t alone in its mission. DailyWorth CEO Amanda Steinberg is launching a similar product, WorthFM—plus there’s SheCapital, Beauty & The Bull, and others. Ladies, you’ve got choices.

