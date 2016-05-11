Hillary Clinton’s son-in-law closes one of his hedge funds

Marc Mezvinsky, who is married to Chelsea Clinton, is shutting down the Eaglevale Hellenic Opportunity fund, which has lost almost 90 percent of its value due to big bets on Greece, investors tell the New York Times. The $25 million raised by the fund will be returned to investors, adds the Times. [Photo: Flickr user Financial Times]
In late January, Mezvinsky sent a letter to investors to explain the fund’s losses:
Our recent predictions regarding Greek politics have proved incorrect. We are reticent to render decisive predictions at this time.