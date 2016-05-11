advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Hillary Clinton’s son-in-law closes one of his hedge funds

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Marc Mezvinsky, who is married to Chelsea Clinton, is shutting down the Eaglevale Hellenic Opportunity fund, which has lost almost 90 percent of its value due to big bets on Greece, investors tell the New York Times. The $25 million raised by the fund will be returned to investors, adds the Times. [Photo: Flickr user Financial Times]

In late January, Mezvinsky sent a letter to investors to explain the fund’s losses: 

Our recent predictions regarding Greek politics have proved incorrect. We are reticent to render decisive predictions at this time.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life