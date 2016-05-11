Courtesy of Azealia Banks, new confirmation that being racist and homophobic is still bad for business

In case you woke up this morning wondering, “Now that it’s been a few weeks since North Carolina passed its transphobic bathroom bill, is it fine for my business to go back to discriminating against people by race, sexuality, or gender identity?” the answer is no, it is not fine.
The latest proof comes this morning as a London music festival drops Azealia Banks from its lineup after the musician tweeted racist and homophobic comments at former One Direction star Zayn Malik yesterday, with organizers saying simply, “We celebrate inclusivity and equality.”
If anyone is wondering what #socialmedia professional suicide is, please follow the hashtag and account of #AzealiaBanks
— Christiana (@The_UK_LD) May 11, 2016