advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Uber drivers blocked from Heathrow airport area after neighbors complain of littering, public urination

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

People living near London’s Heathrow airport are fed up with the Uber drivers who wait for passengers in their neighborhoods. According to The Guardian, residents have complained about the drivers littering, blocking driveways, and even urinating in gardens. Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye says all this has added up to a “huge amount of distress.”

In response, Uber has geo-blocked the villages around Heathrow so drivers cannot pick up fares there. The airport is planning to build a new waiting area for private taxis, including Uber vehicles. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life