Morning intelligence

• Senate Commerce Committee chairman John Thune is taking Mark Zuckerberg to task over allegations that Facebook’s Trending section has a liberal slant.

• Two companies are competing to build the Hyperloop, a high-speed transportation system first pitched by Elon Musk. One of them—Hyperloop One—has raised $80 million in funding and is testing its technology today in Las Vegas.

• Disney’s underwhelming earnings report yesterday was accompanied by an announcement that the company is shuttering its video game line, Infinity.

• WhatsApp is now available on desktop for PCs and Mac computers.