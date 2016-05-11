Morning intelligence

• Donald Trump handily won the Nebraska and West Virginia primaries last night, confirming Ted Cruz is out of the race for good. But Bernie Sanders’s win in West Virginia will stave off his exit for a bit longer.
• Senate Commerce Committee chairman John Thune is taking Mark Zuckerberg to task over allegations that Facebook’s Trending section has a liberal slant.
• Two companies are competing to build the Hyperloop, a high-speed transportation system first pitched by Elon Musk. One of them—Hyperloop One—has raised $80 million in funding and is testing its technology today in Las Vegas.
• Disney’s underwhelming earnings report yesterday was accompanied by an announcement that the company is shuttering its video game line, Infinity.
• WhatsApp is now available on desktop for PCs and Mac computers.