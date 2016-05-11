Amazon wants to woo creators away from YouTube with its new user-generated video platform

The company launched its Amazon Video Direct platform out of the blue this week, reports TechCrunch . The service is squarely aimed at professional YouTube and Vimeo content creators and will allow anyone to upload their videos so they can earn royalties based on the total number of hours streamed. Among the benefits to content creators:

• Creators can monetize their videos in several ways, including making them available to rent or buy, or they can be viewed for free with ads.

• Creators can also offer their videos as an add-on subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

• The platform will give creators access to “tens of millions” of Prime members.

• It is available wherever Amazon video is offered, so the U.S., Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

• Creators will have access to video metrics, including the number of minutes a title was streamed, projected revenue, and the number of subscribers.

• Amazon will take a 50% cut of the retail price for digital purchases, rentals, and subscription fees.