Google employees suggest 13 new emoji representing women in the workplace

The 13 emoji represent a diverse range of professional fields including managers, doctors, dentists, scientists, graduates, software engineers, mechanics, assembly line workers, plumbers, farmers, chefs, professors, and rock stars. In their proposal, the Google employees note that young women are the most fervent users of emoji, yet they are also some of the most underrepresented in the existing collections. “No matter where you look, women are gaining visibility and recognition as never before. Isn’t it time that emoji also reflect the reality that women play a key role in every walk of life and in every profession?” they wrote.