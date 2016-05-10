advertisement
Can’t sleep? Tie this gadget around your torso, say the makers of 2Breathe

By David Holmes1 minute Read

According to the Verge, an Israeli startup has created a gadget called 2Breathe, which users tie around their torso in order to guide their bodies toward taking slower, more prolonged breaths that hopefully will help lull even the most anxiety-ridden users to sleep.

