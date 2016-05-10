The latest on Prince’s death: search warrant and a sheriff’s department visit to Paisley Park

This afternoon a dozen vehicles led by a Carver County sheriff’s department squad car entered Prince’s property at Paisley Park in an effort characterized by Chief Deputy Jason Kamerud as “being thorough,” reports the AP.
Earlier in the day, the Los Angeles Times reported the existence of a search warrant for Prince’s medical records and his personal doctor. Court records obtained by the paper reveal that the doctor saw Prince twice in the month before he died–once at Paisley Park the morning Prince was found dead to drop off test results, and once for an April 7 visit during which the doctor prescribed him with medication.