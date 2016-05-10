Walgreens plans to offer online mental health screenings

Drugstore chain Walgreens hopes to offer digital screenings to 3 million people for mental conditions like bipolar disorder, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder within the next 18 months, reports Engadget .

Walgreens, which is working with the nonprofit Mental Health America, plans offer assistance to patients in finding mental health professionals they can work with online or over the phone.

As Crain’s Chicago Business points out, the push to boost mental health diagnoses isn’t necessarily all altruistic, with drugs for depression and other mental conditions among the nation’s most prescribed medications.