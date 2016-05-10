Canadian teen uses Google Earth, help from space agency to find possible lost Mayan city

The boy, William Gadoury, noticed that the positions of Mayan cities corresponded to the layouts of Mayan constellations, and that one city appeared to be missing from a constellation. After studying Google Earth images and seeing a possible former city, Gadoury worked with the Canadian Space Agency to get higher-resolution images which he used to find more signs of a possible settlement.

The next step will be for a ground expedition to confirm whether there’s really a city there.