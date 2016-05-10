Congress passed “the most significant expansion of federal law in intellectual property” in 70 years

According to CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller, the Defend Trade Secrets Act, which would allow companies to bring federal civil lawsuits against those accused of stealing trade secrets, has passed the U.S. House 410-2 and the Senate 87-0. According to the Wall Street Journal, the law would bring about “the most significant expansion of federal law in intellectual property since the Lanham Act in 1946.”
