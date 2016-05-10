Self-proclaimed ‘white nationalist’ named as Trump delegate

Donald Trump’s campaign approved the application of William Johnson, a self-proclaimed “white nationalist” lawyer and radio host, as a delegate for the Republican frontrunner in the California primary, Mother Jones reports .

It’s unclear to what extent Johnson’s white nationalist views, which evidently weren’t mentioned on his application, were vetted by the campaign. But according to the outlet, Johnson previously funded pro-Trump robocalls around other states’ primaries. “The white race is dying out in America and Europe because we are afraid to be called ‘racist,'” he warned voters in one robocall.

This country has gotten so politically correct an avowed white nationalist can’t even be a delegate for the GOP presumptive nominee! — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 10, 2016

[photo: Michael Vadon via Wikipedia]