Upstart online retailer Jet.com is looking to compete with Amazon in a new arena–the company is testing grocery delivery in 875 zip codes on the East Coast, The Next Web reports .

Unlike Amazon, which charges $299 for its AmazonFresh delivery service (which automatically includes a Prime membership), Jet’s delivery is free for orders above $35. The downside: Orders can take up to two days to be delivered, according to The Next Web.