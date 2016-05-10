advertisement
A security app sent a Canadian man this live video of his house burning down 

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

James O’Reilly was forced to evacuate his home in Fort McMurray last Tuesday with just minutes to spare due to the wildfires engulfing northern Alberta. Soon after, he got a notification on his iPhone from Canary, the security app, which sent him a live video of his living room bursting into flames with the window shattering and smoke filling the room. Lost in the tragedy: the two clown fish spotted swimming in a tank.

