Congress warned after ransomware attempts on House networks

Members of Congress received the warning from IT staffers after an increasing number of ransomware attacks on the House network. The attacks mostly came through third-party email services, like Yahoo Mail and Gmail, and it’s unclear if any of them were actually able to encrypt Congressional files to hold for ransom.
The attacks have led to filtering by House IT staff, restricting access to Yahoo and Google-hosted sites, meaning even some innocuous services the Cloakroom–an anonymous messaging app for Congressional staffers–are currently off limits, as Cale Weissman wrote last week.