advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

New York airports slam TSA over ‘abysmal’ security delays

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Security wait times at New York’s three majors airports have been “abysmal,” the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a letter to the Transportation Security Administration published by The Verge

• Daily average max wait times at John F. Kennedy International Airport were up 82% over last year during a period from March 15 to April 15, the Port Authority reports. 

• In that period, there were 253 times with more than 10-minute waits, versus just 10 in the previous year.

• The Port Authority told the TSA it’s exploring a program used by San Francisco International Airport and other smaller airports that lets it replace TSA security with privately retained guards, after “the patience of the flying public has reached a breaking point.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life