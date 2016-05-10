Uber drivers in New York to get union-backed guild

Uber has agreed to recognize the Independent Drivers Guild , a not-quite-union of New York drivers backed by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, The New York Times reports .

A group of members of the guild will meet monthly with Uber management but won’t formally collectively bargain over pay and working conditions as in a traditional union. In exchange, the machinists will back Uber in a fight to change a New York State tax on black car rides that doesn’t apply to taxis, The Times reports.