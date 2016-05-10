The Apple Watch was inspired by Jobs’s desire to revolutionize health care

During his battle with pancreatic cancer, the legendary Apple cofounder came face-to-face with the dysfunction of America’s health care system. Jobs once found himself in an airplane circling above the city of Nashville , Tennessee waiting for word from the hospital below that a donor liver had become available.

His frustrating experience with the healthcare system inspired the Apple Watch, reports Time magazine. Jobs hoped to create a device and a platform that would help patients interact with caregivers far more intelligently and efficiently, writes veteran tech consultant Tim Bajarin.

Apple has remained true to this core idea with the development of health information platforms like HealthKit, ResearchKit, and CareKit. That last one facilitates the development of apps that might enable the Watch to transmit health information from the patient to their care providers, a specific challenge Jobs hoped to address with the wearable device.