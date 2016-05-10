Senate GOP wants to know how Facebook picks trending topics

After a Gizmodo report, contested by Facebook , suggested the company’s news curators sometimes kept right-leaning news out of Facebook’s list of trending topics, Senate Republicans want to know more.

In a letter–itself reported by Gizmodo–Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune sought answers to a number of questions on how trending topics get determined and whether conservative topics were, in fact, excluded.

In a statement, Facebook says it has received the inquiry and looks forward to addressing Thune’s questions.