Guess who’s back?

• “We launched this campaign intending to win. The reason we suspended our campaign was that with the Indiana loss, I felt there was no path to victory,” the Republican candidate told Glenn Beck today. “ If that changes, we will certainly respond accordingly. “

• If he wins in Nebraska (where he is still on the ballot), he hinted that he might jump back in the GOP primary race.

• He is not releasing his delegates in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas prior to this summer’s Republican National Convention, per a letter he sent to Republican state parties. [Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]