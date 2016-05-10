Facebook expands its Moments photo app, but at a cost

Facebook Moments is coming to Canada and Europe . But in order to launch there, the private photo-sharing app is getting some of its core functionality neutered. The facial recognition technology that helps Moments automatically group photos together presents major privacy concerns in these markets, so it’s getting the ax.

Instead of identifying people by their faces, the EU and Canadian version of the app will use broader ‘object recognition’ to take an educated guess at who is each photo, according to Techcrunch’s Sarah Perez.

Facebook Moments, a stand-alone app launched last summer, automatically scans the photos on your phone and offers to privately share them with the friends and family members you were hanging out with at the time.