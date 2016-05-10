“Blowout artist” is now an official career in Maryland

If you’re looking for a job at one of the many blow dry salons in Maryland (like Drybar or blo), you no longer need to get a license with all the bells and whistles, like cutting hair or doing manicures.

Drybar’s founder, Alli Webb, has been working to bring this law to pass. Two years ago, she was instrumental in getting Governor Martin O’Malley (before he entered the presidential race) to pass a bill allowing salons to serve champagne and wine. He declared July 1 of that year as “Buttercup Day” in honor of Drybar’s signature blowdryer.