Morning intelligence

• As expected, Facebook has responded to allegations that it censors conservative news in its Trending section. “We… have found no evidence that the anonymous allegations are true,” Search VP Tom Stocky wrote .

• Parker Conrad, the embattled ex-Zenefits CEO, reportedly sold $10 million of stock prior to being forced to step down in February, according to BuzzFeed.

• Silicon Valley heavyweight and noted libertarian Peter Thiel has supposedly pledged his support for Trump.

• Coming up today: the West Virginia and Nebraska primaries, as well as Walt Disney’s Q2 FY16 earnings report.