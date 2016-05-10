advertisement
Kansas City wants to be the “smartest city” in America

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

That’s “smart” as in “smart technology.” The city has announced plans to roll out 125 “smart” streetlights that automatically dim when no one is underneath them, as well as launch a free public Wi-Fi network covering 50 blocks of its downtown area, reports the Verge. Why is Kansas City doing all this? Because it hopes to win a federal “smart city” contest that offers up $40 million as the grand prize. And that money could come in handy, since the city—where Google Fiber was first introduced—is also working on a $100 million project that will bring streetcars back to its neighborhoods.

