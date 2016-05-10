Hacker accused of stealing scripts and explicit videos from celebrities pleads guilty

On Monday Alonzo Knowles, 24, pleaded guilty in a Manhattan federal court to charges of identity theft and criminal copyright infringement after trying to sell 15 movie scripts to for $80,000 to an undercover law enforcement agent. Knowles also had for sale the personal information, including social security numbers, and sexually explicit videos for three professional athletes and an actress, reports Reuters. After his arrest investigators found 25 unpublished movie and TV scripts and copies of unpublished music on Knowles’ Dropbox. Prosecutors said Knowles obtained the scripts and videos by sending a virus to the celebrities or by sending a fake email saying their account had been hacked and asking for their password.