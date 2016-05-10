advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Can a good novel be crowdsourced?

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

We’re about to find out. CNet spent six months working with hundreds of contributors to write a 50,000 word sci-fi novel. The contributors all worked off one Google Doc, one after the other, and then CNet edited the crowdsourced work. The end result is called “Crowd Control” and the site will be publishing it in its entirety online over the upcoming weeks. You can read the first installment here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life