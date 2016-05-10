This tattoo ink that disappears after a year could save you regrets

That hasty decision made after a wild night with your friends doesn’t have to be permanent. A Harlem-based startup is working on an ink that could save many from future regrets, reports TechCrunch. Called Ephemeral, the tattoo ink is designed to break down after a year in the skin. Sure, it might be a pain to get the tattoo again if you find you really love it, but the piece of mind that lets you know your tat isn’t permanent in case you change your mind is priceless.