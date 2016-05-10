This tattoo ink that disappears after a year could save you regrets

That hasty decision made after a wild night with your friends doesn’t have to be permanent. A Harlem-based startup is working on an ink that could save many from future regrets, reports TechCrunch. Called Ephemeral, the tattoo ink is designed to break down after a year in the skin. Sure, it might be a pain to get the tattoo again if you find you really love it, but the piece of mind that lets you know your tat isn’t permanent in case you change your mind is priceless.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens